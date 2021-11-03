Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

FCCY opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

