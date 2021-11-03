Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of ShotSpotter worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

SSTI opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,921.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

