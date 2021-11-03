Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,494 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of First United worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First United by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First United by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 4,183 shares of company stock worth $75,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

FUNC opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

