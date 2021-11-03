DinoExchange One Day Volume Reaches $70.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $889,977.19 and approximately $70.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.20 or 0.99762905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.86 or 0.07262069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022167 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

