Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.20

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.20 and traded as high as $148.30. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $144.87, with a volume of 909,443 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

