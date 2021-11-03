disBalancer (DDOS) Trading Up 24% Over Last Week

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $301,624.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,487 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

