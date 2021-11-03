Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

