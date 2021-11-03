DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $55.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.