Dock (DOCK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.43 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00373244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,185,882 coins and its circulating supply is 730,454,177 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

