Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Doma has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $129.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Doma has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

