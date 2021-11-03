Dotmoovs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $26.03 million and $2.70 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded up 99.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

