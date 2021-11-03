DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DV traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 571,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

