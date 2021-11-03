Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

DEI stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 955,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

