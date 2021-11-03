DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.81.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,241,764 shares of company stock worth $236,808,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

