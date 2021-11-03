Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGNS. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGNS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

