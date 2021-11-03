Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.35

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.35 and last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 35608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.

DRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -33.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.77.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

