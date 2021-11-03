DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.04.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

