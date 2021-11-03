DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.22 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 471,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

