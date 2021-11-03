DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 1,000,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
