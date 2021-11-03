DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 1,000,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.95.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DURECT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.