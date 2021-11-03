DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 1,000,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DURECT stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 600.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of DURECT worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

