DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,959. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

