e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.75

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 4338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
