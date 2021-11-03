e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.75

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 4338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

