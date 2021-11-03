Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$22.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

