East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 57,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

