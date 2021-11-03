Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 115.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

