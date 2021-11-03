Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

