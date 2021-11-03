Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

