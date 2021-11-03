Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $103,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.99. 47,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $172.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.