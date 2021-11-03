Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $104.34 and a one year high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

