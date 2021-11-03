Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.