Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

