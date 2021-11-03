Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

