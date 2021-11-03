Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

