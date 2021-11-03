Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

