Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE ETB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.