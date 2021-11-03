Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.