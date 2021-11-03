Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

