Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
EDIT opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.