Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.43 and last traded at $115.50. 29,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,439,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.82.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,812 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,470,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.