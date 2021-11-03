Efinity Token (EFI) Market Cap Tops $64.46 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

