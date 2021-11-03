eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

eGain stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 75,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $313.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.42.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 16.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

