Electroneum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $349.23 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,905,775,243 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

