Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

