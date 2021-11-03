Elizabeth Williams Acquires 4,000 Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Stock

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Williams acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$10,982.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,280.71.

TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$150.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73.

MDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

