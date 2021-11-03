Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.14. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.