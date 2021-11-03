Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 310,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,525. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EARN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

