Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,225,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.