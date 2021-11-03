Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 569,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

EMLAF stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Empire has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

