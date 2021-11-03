Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years. Enable Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 106.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

