Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.