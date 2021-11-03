Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

