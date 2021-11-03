Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

